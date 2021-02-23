Senate: Dutch ambassador in Bucharest, on presentation visit

Intensifying the bilateral dialogue between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Romania and identifying new areas of convergence aimed at strengthening cooperation were among the topics addressed on Tuesday in the meeting of Senate's President Anca Dragu with the Ambassador Roelof van Ees, who was on a presentation visit.

"The Romanian dignitary briefly presented the legislative priorities within her Senate presidency, emphasizing both the financial measures considered appropriate to combat the effects of the pandemic and to encourage Romania's economic recovery as soon as possible, as well as the need for unity and solidarity among citizens," reads a Senate's release.

Anca Dragu stressed that the European funds made available to Romania for investment and development require projects, which, however, cannot be implemented in the absence of real reforms, a stable political environment and a transparent, predictable legislative framework based on the rule of law.The President of the Senate highlighted "one of her soul projects initiated in 2016, as finance minister, and included in the current Government Program, 'School from 8 to 5', through which, in addition to access to education, children will also be provided with a hot meal.""This project emphasizes the need to renounce the school in two or three shifts and the imperative to invest in infrastructure through the construction of new schools. Other topics addressed by the two sides in the discussions focused on the rule of law, agricultural education and the Senate's Gardens - Uranus Memorial project," the quoted release mentions.