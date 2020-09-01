 
     
Senate keeps composition of Standing Bureau as in previous session

The Senate voted on Tuesday, for the second ordinary session of this year and the last of the 2016-2020 legislature, the same composition of the Standing Bureau as in the previous session.

The members of the Standing Bureau were elected by secret ballot.

There were 95 votes "for" and 2 "against".

The PSD [Social Democratic party] parliamentary group has three positions of vice-president of the Senate - Robert Cazanciuc (who fulfills the duties of president of the Senate), Titus Corlatean, Serban Valeca; two secretaries - Marian Pavel and Ion Ganea; two quaestors - Marius Dunca and Paul Stanescu).

PNL [National Liberal Party] has a vice-president - Alina Gorghiu, a secretary - Mario Oprea and a quaestor - Cornel Popa.

The USR [Save Romania Union] Group holds a position of secretary of the Senate - George Dirca.

On behalf of the UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union], Tanczos Barna holds one of the four positions of quaestor of the Senate.

