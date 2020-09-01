Senate keeps composition of Standing Bureau as in previous session

The Senate voted on Tuesday, for the second ordinary session of this year and the last of the 2016-2020 legislature, the same composition of the Standing Bureau as in the previous session.

The members of the Standing Bureau were elected by secret ballot.There were 95 votes "for" and 2 "against".The PSD [Social Democratic party] parliamentary group has three positions of vice-president of the Senate - Robert Cazanciuc (who fulfills the duties of president of the Senate), Titus Corlatean, Serban Valeca; two secretaries - Marian Pavel and Ion Ganea; two quaestors - Marius Dunca and Paul Stanescu).PNL [National Liberal Party] has a vice-president - Alina Gorghiu, a secretary - Mario Oprea and a quaestor - Cornel Popa.The USR [Save Romania Union] Group holds a position of secretary of the Senate - George Dirca.On behalf of the UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union], Tanczos Barna holds one of the four positions of quaestor of the Senate.