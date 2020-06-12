 
     
Senate passes bill extending mandates of local elected officials

senat plen

The Senate, as the first notified chamber, on Friday passed the bill regarding the extension of the mandates of the local elected officials.

A number of 100 senators voted in favour and 28 abstained.

The bill, initiated by Marcel Ciolacu and Alfred Simonis (the Social Democratic Party - PSD), Florin Roman (the National Liberal Party - PNL) and Calin Popescu-Tariceanu (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats - ALDE), stipulates that the current mandates of mayors, the general mayor of Bucharest City, the presidents of county and local councils, the General Council of Bucharest City and the county councils are extended until 1 November 2020.

"The election date for the local public administration authorities in 2020 is established through organic law, at least 60 days before the voting," the bill submitted to Parliament on Thursday and included on the Senate plenary meeting agenda stipulates.

