Senate passes draft on 4-day monthly teleworking for parents with children up to 8.

The Senate adopted in Tuesday's plenary meeting a legislative proposal to amend the Labour Code by which parents of children up to 8 years of age can request four days of teleworking per month, told Agerpres.

"Upon request, employees who have children aged up to eight years old in their care shall benefit from four days per month of work at home or a teleworking regime under the terms of Law 81/2018 on the regulation of teleworking activities, except in situations where the nature or type of work does not allow the activity to be carried out under such conditions," says the legislative proposal initiated by Senate Interim President Alina Gorghiu, a bill to which several Liberal senators and deputies have subscribed.

Gorghiu mentioned that the draft transposes into national law a 2019 EU Directive, is intended to support the declining birth rate and to achieve a balance between professional and private life for families with children under eight.

According to the explanatory memorandum, similar legislative solutions are applied in Sweden, Austria, Germany, Spain, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, which also offer various forms of flexible working hours including teleworking.

The legislative proposal will be debated by the Chamber of Deputies, the decision-making body in this case.