Senate President Citu in Poland; Plan to rebuild Ukraine analyzed at meeting with Marshal of Senate

The plan to rebuild Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and support for Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia's aspirations to join the EU were among the topics addressed on Wednesday by the Romanian Senate President, Florin Citu, during his meeting in Poland with his Polish counterpart, the Marshal of the Senate, Tomasz Grodzki, Agerpres reports.

"The first meeting I had during my visit to Poland was with the Marshal of the Polish Senate, Tomasz Grodzki. We discussed the plan to rebuild Ukraine, tougher sanctions against Russia and our full support for the European aspirations of Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia. Moreover, we discussed about the intentions of Sweden and Finland to join NATO," Citu wrote on Facebook.On Wednesday, Florin Citu paid an official visit to Warsaw, at the invitation of his Polish counterpart, Tomasz Grodzki, and the programme included talks at Parliament level and meetings with representatives of the National Bank of Poland.Florin Citu will also have meetings with Elzbieta Witek, Marshal of the Sjem of the Republic of Poland (Chamber of Deputies), the Minister of Finance, Magdalena Rzeczkowska, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Henryk Kowalczyk, with Pawel Szal, who is a member of the Board of the National Bank of Poland and Juliusz Jablecki - head of the Department of Financial Risk Management.