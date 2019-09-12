Senate President Melescanu on his exclusion from ALDE: I will seek justice in court

Senate President Teodor Melescanu announced on Thursday that he will seek justice in court after being excluded from the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE).

He believes that this decision is unconstitutional and illegal.

"Unfortunately, this decision to exclude me from the ALDE has been made which is perfectly illegal and which, in fact, doesn't exist. It wasn't included on the agenda, it didn't appeared on any document, it was a matter that was read in the meeting. Therefore, from my point of view, it is inapplicable, it is unconstitutional, it contravenes to the Regulation on the rights of parliamentarians and, for this reason, I was left with only one way, to seek my justice in court. And I'll do it," Melescanu stated in Parliament.

He mentioned that he will request for the case to be debated in court after a meeting of the Standing Delegation of the ALDE.

"At the end, we will reach a decision at court level. (...) It was a communication that hadn't been accompanied by any other documents or explanations to prove the relevance of this decision. This decision was not made at the level ... (...) The documents showing that such decision was legal are expected," Melescanu stated.

When referring to the fact that on the Senate website he doesn't appear in the ALDE group, but as independent, the Senate President argued that "there can be mistakes."

When referring to the exclusion from the ALDE of the members who accepted offices in the Gov't, Melescanu said that, for now, there is just Tariceanu's "statement."

"Until the necessary formalities are done, if it gets to this point, they are ALDE members," Melescanu added.