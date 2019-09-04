 
     
Senate President to be elected Tuesday, as Monday senators busy with school year opening

Inquam Photos / George Calin
senat parlament gol

The new President of the Senate will be elected next week on Tuesday, the Standing Bureau has decided, as on Monday the senators will be busy with attending the opening of the new school year. 

So far, three candidates have been announced for the position of President of the Senate: Teodor Melescanu, endorsed by the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD); Ion Popa endorsed by the Alliance of Liberal and Democrats (ALDE), and Alina Gorghiu - recommended by the opposition National Liberal party (PNL).

AGERPRES

