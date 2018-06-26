Senate:Provision passed requiring approval of Constitutional Court plenum for court judge's arrest, search, indictment

Constitutional Court judges cannot be taken into custody, arrested, searched or indicted other than with the approval of the Constitutional Court plenum, at the request of the Prosecutor general of the Supreme Court's Prosecution Office, as per the provision that cleared this Monday the Senate plenum, the decision-making body on this matter, informs Agerpres.

The Senate passed by a vote of 70 to 28 several amendments to the bill amending Law No. 47/1992 on the organization and functioning of the Constitutional Court reviewed as per a ruling of the Constitutional Court.

According to the currently approved version of the bill, in the event of a flagrant offense by a constitutional court judge, it's for the Prosecutor general and not the Justice Minister (as in the initial form) to promptly inform the President of the Constitutional Court that the respective magistrate has been taken into custody and searched.

Following a notification by PNL and USR lawmakers, the Constitutional Court ruled on March 20 that specific provision of the bill amending Law No. 47/1992 on the organization and functioning of the Constitutional Court are unconstitutional.

Consequently, the Senate, acting in its capacity as decision making body, reviewed the bill initiated by deputy Adnagi Slavoliub from the group of minorities.