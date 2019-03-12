 
     
Senate's Manda on deadline set out in Tariceanu's case: Change of date, a topic we can adopt

Claudiu Manda

Vice-President of the Senate Claudiu Manda stated on Tuesday that the Standing Bureau could adopt, if requested, a shorter term for the Judicial Committee to issue a point of view regarding the National Anticorruption Directorate's (DNA) request regarding Calin Popescu-Tariceanu.

"The Standing Bureau of the Senate established a deadline. If the Judicial Committee or another proposal pops up from somewhere else at the Standing Bureau for the date to be changed, it is a topic that we can adopt. But, currently, we certainly have 2 April, the final deadline to receive the report of the Judicial Committee regarding the commencement or non-commencement of the criminal prosecution," Claudiu Manda explained at the Senate.

On Monday, the Standing Bureau established 2 April as the final deadline granted to the Judicial Committee in order to issue a stand on the DNA's request regarding Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu.

On 7 November, the National Anticorruption Directorate requested the Senate to approve the commencement of criminal prosecution on the name of Calin Popescu-Tariceanu.

Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Liviu Dragnea stated on Monday that the criminal prosecution request in Tariceanu's case should be voted by the end of March.

