Senate's Tariceanu meets China's new Ambassador to Romania and underscores Romania's wish to increase trade

Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu welcomed on Wednesday China's new Ambassador to Romania Jiang Yu, who is on a presentation visit, occasion on which the Senate President underscored the Romanian side's desire and ability to increase the volume of bilateral trade exchanges.

"The Senate President underscored the Romanian side's desire and ability to increase the volume of bilateral trade exchanges, especially the export of agro-food products, taking into account that the People's Republic of China is one of the most important trade partners of Romania in the Asian area," a Senate release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday shows.

Tariceanu also mentioned the entire availability to attract the involvement of the Chinese side in large infrastructure projects, including in public-private partnership, showing that these have an additional contribution to the development of the relations between Romania and the People's Republic of China.

The Senate President commended the Ambassador for her appointment and wished her success in exercising the mandate, assuring her of the entire support of the Romanian authorities for strengthening the Romanian-Chinese relations.

"Mr Calin Popescu-Tariceanu evoked the recent visit to Romania, in April 2018, of the delegation of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference led by First-ranked Vice-Chairman Zhang Qingli, underscoring its importance for strengthening and diversifying the political and economic ties between Romania and China, including in the context of celebrating 70 years since the establishment of the diplomatic relations and 15 years since the establishment of the Ample Friendship and Cooperation Partnership," the release informs.