Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu says that however "imperfect" the European Union may be, it could be improved, a reason why he calls on the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to "postpone the Brexit forever", according to Agerpres.

"Please, postpone the Brexit forever. However imperfect the EU may be, we can work together to make it better," Popescu-Tariceanu wrote on Thursday in Brussels on his Twitter account