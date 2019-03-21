Senate's Tariceanu: Romania wants to create opportunities for revitalizing Danube Strategy

Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, in his message on Thursday to the participants in the 6th edition of the Parliamentary conference on the Danube Region, said that, in the context of the partial overlapping of Romania's mandate to the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR) with the presidency of the Council of EU, out country is aiming at creating new opportunities for the revitalization of this Strategy, through the development of new cooperation processes between the various players involved in the implementation of the strategy, according to Agerpres.

The message of the Senate President was presented in the opening session of the Conference of the ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) group leader in the Senate, Daniel Zamfir.Tariceanu underscored in his message that the Senate has been actively involved, ever since the beginning, in the implementation of the EUSDR, and reviewed the history of the meetings focusing this strategy, under which the MPs committed to politically support it, to also get the citizens involved and act as mediators between their concerns and the concerns of the administrations carrying out the implementation.The Romanian presidency of the EUSDR was taken over from the former Bulgarian presidency in end-October 2018 and launched at the National Forum that took place at the Parliament Palace in early November 2018, being carried out under the generic "We strengthen cohesion for a common prosperity in the Danube Region."The 6th Conference of MPs in the Danube Region, organised at the Romanian Parliament, is meant to highlight the valuable resources of the EUSDR, such as culture, tourism, education and research, and offers an adequate framework for the exchange of opinions as thematic debates, reads the same release.