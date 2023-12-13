Senate's Ciuca: Romania is Ukraine's neighbor that provided consistent, coherent support

The president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuc emphasized, on Wednesday, that Romania was the country that provided consistent and coherent support to Ukraine in the last two years.

"First of all, Romania was Ukraine's neighbor that provided not only consistent, but particularly coherent support. Because we had no moment (...) in which we showed in any way the intention not to continue to provide support in all directions, at all levels and in all formats. (...) International formats have made Romania not just a hub, but a catalyst for what support meant for the population of Ukraine, for the Ukrainian government, so that can maintain the ability to defend its country", said the president of the Senate at the international conference "Reconstruction of Ukraine and the strategic role of Romania", organized in Sinaia.

He also discussed the support that Romania gave to the Republic of Moldova, after Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

"To the same extent, our attention was directed towards supporting the Republic of Moldova (...) There were bilateral meetings in Bucharest and Chisinau, there were steps that were carried out (...) We demonstrated that, through everything we have at our disposal, and I'm not saying it's a lot, we have that empathy and solidarity through which we can support all those who are in need", stated Ciuca.

Also, the president of the Senate mentioned that the reconstruction of Ukraine is a process for the achievement of which the end of the war should not be expected.

"We don't have to wait for the end of the war to support the reconstruction of Ukraine. I believe that through everything we have done and continue to do, we are supporting Ukraine in this process of reconstruction and ascent towards an objective that, together with the Republic of Moldova, was fulfilled with the opening of the accession negotiations", Nicolae Ciuca also said.

Officials from the country and abroad, independent experts, representatives of the business milieu, academia and the diplomatic corps are participating on Wednesday and Thursday, in the international conference "Reconstruction of Ukraine and the strategic role of Romania", organized by the New Strategy Center in Sinaia.