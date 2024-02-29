Subscription modal logo Premium

Senate's head to pay official visit to Chisinau on Friday

Facebook/ PNL
Nicolae Ciuca

The President of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, will be on an official visit to Chisinau, in the Republic of Moldova, on Friday.

The visit begins with a meeting with the president of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu, and then Nicolae Ciuca will have a meeting with Maia Sandu, the head of the Moldovan state.

Also, according to the official program announced by the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca will plant a tree, together with Igor Grosu, in the "Alexandru Ciubotaru" National Botanical Garden.

