Senate's head to pay official visit to Chisinau on Friday

The President of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, will be on an official visit to Chisinau, in the Republic of Moldova, on Friday.

The visit begins with a meeting with the president of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu, and then Nicolae Ciuca will have a meeting with Maia Sandu, the head of the Moldovan state.

Also, according to the official program announced by the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca will plant a tree, together with Igor Grosu, in the "Alexandru Ciubotaru" National Botanical Garden.