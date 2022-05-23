Senate's President Florin Citu to pay working visit to Finland

The President of the Senate, Florin Citu, will pay a working visit to Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday, where he will have meetings with the President of the Finnish Parliament and representatives of the parliamentary parties, with the prime minister of this country, with representatives of the Government and of the National Bank of Finland.

Discussions with representatives of the Finnish Parliament and Government will focus on bilateral political and parliamentary, economic and security cooperation, Finland's accession to NATO, and cooperation within the EU, according to the Internal Memorandum approved Monday by the Senate's Standing Bureau.

Citu will be accompanied on this visit by Gabriela Ioana Ciobanu, parliamentary advisor in the Cabinet of the President of the Senate.

AGERPRES.