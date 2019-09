Senior emergency official Arafat unveils 14 measures to improve 112 emergency response service

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, presented on Friday evening, a milestone report that provides for 14 measures for the reorganization of the 112 emergency response service.

"The main changes to the legislation in force envisage the implementation of the location tracking technology based on information collected from the mobile terminal, including through Advanced Mobile Location technology, which will provide to rescuers much more precise location information, significantly cutting the emergency management time and implicitly the emergency response time," Raed Arafat told a news conference