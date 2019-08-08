Senior Official Arafat: Localisation on large area of 112 call in Caracal case was done correctly

The localisation on the large area of the 112 call in the Caracal case was done correctly, Secretary of State and head of the Inter-ministerial Committee on the 112 Emergency Call System Raed Arafat stated.

"The fact that the AML [Advanced Mobile Location] system hasn't been implemented up to this day can have several explanations and not necessarily positive ones, but the fact that over the last period work has been carried out for its implementation, this thing is written in the report and it is real because over the last period work has been really put in and they started working on the idea of implementing the AML system. Thus, this is the reality at the moment. (...) As I have explained, the AML system has limitations, one of the limitations is the type of telephone terminal. One has to see whether the telephone terminal and this is not a justification, but one has to determine whether the telephone terminal used in calling 112 was a smartphone that could have been located through the AML system, I don't know, let's see what the investigation says, let's see what those who are presenting this thing say. If it was an old phone, it couldn't have been located even if we were to have the AML, only through the old triangulation technique (...)," Raed Arafat stated on Wednesday at the Victoria Palace, when asked about the localisation in the Caracal case and whether the earlier implementation of the AML system - namely after the Apuseni case - would have helped in this case.When asked why the localisation in the Caracal case, namely the localisation of Alexandra Macesanu's 112 call, was not done correctly, the MAI official replied: "Who is telling you that the localisation on the large area was not done correctly, I have seen the map and the location was within the limits of the respective map, it was at its limits."When asked why there wasn't a faster intervention in the Caracal case, Arafat underscored that "thing aspect will be highlighted by the investigation which rests with the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).""This committee didn't analyse what happened in Caracal, it analysed the 112 situation, in respect to the localisation and what is to be done from now on, we didn't analyse the Caracal case, we didn't carry out an analysis into why this happened or did not happen. It is not our area and it is not our responsibility and competence to keep doing this at this time. These things will surely come out in the final report of the Prosecutor's Office, of the DIICOT, of all those who are conducting these analyses," the Secretary of State with the Interior Ministry stated.Raed Arafat announced on Wednesday that he presented Prime Minister Viorica Dancila the report regarding the 112 emergency call service, drawn up by the Inter-ministerial Committee, a report that includes 14 short, medium and long term measures which are to be implemented.