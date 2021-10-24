Senior official Arafat: Medicines for COVID patients, arriving from France, show European solidarity

The medical support provided by France, consisting of medicines needed to treat COVID-19 patients in the ICU wards, arrived on Sunday at the National Centre for Coordination and Intervention Management - Ciolpani (CNCCI), showing the European solidarity, said Raed Arafat, head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU).

Arafat added that these actions are operated under the European Civil Protection coordination.

"I want to thank our colleagues in France for their support," Arafat said, on Sunday, at Ciolpani, where he was present together with the ambassador of France to Romania, Laurence Auer, when the medical aid arrived.

Laurence Auer voiced her joy that France is sending this emergency support in order to help Romania in this medical crisis, Agerpres.ro informs.

"These are resuscitation drugs (ICU), exactly those that are needed today in hospitals. I have worked with Mr. Arafat and the Minister of Health and the Romanian authorities, because the European Civil Protection Mechanism is one that works very well and these medicines will be delivered immediately. On Wednesday, other aid, equipment will arrive," Auer said.

Raed Arafat also said that talks are ongoing with Poland and Hungary for the transfer of other patients sick with COVID-19.

"We continue with the transfers, but at the same time, the medical teams that will work with us in the hospitals will start to arrive. And that's going to be announced again when we see the first teams arriving. We already have a team that has the first forerunners, who analyze everything, where they will work, how they will do it and during the week we will have the first team that comes, besides the Moldovan team, which is already in Iasi," Arafat added.