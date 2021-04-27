 
     
Senior official Gheorghita: Romania started demarches for green certificate used at European level

The chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, confirmed on Tuesday that Romania has started demarches for the green vaccination certificate.

State Secretary with the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu said that the demarche is a joint one of several institutions - the Health Ministry, the Internal Affairs Ministry, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the National Institute for Public Health and the Special Transmissions Service.

"It's a European demarche and Romania has started for some time... it's a more ample preparation process, there are technical matters that need to be worked on," said Baciu.

According to the State Secretary, the deadline is "decided on at European level."

