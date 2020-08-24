Senior official Matei welcomes incoming Polish ambassador Lang

Senior official for European affairs with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) Iulia Matei on Monday welcomed Polish ambassador in Bucharest Maciej Lang on a courtesy visit, at the beginning of the diplomat's mission to Romania, to discuss the existing strategic partnership between the two countries as well as NATO - EU complementariness.

The conversation of the two officials reflected the "excellent" level of co-operation between Romania and Poland under the bilateral strategic partnership based on shared regional and international interests of the two countries, according to a MAE press statement.

Matei reiterated Romania's interest in continuing the substantial political dialogue and in boosting economic and sectoral co-operation based on the excellent level of economic exchanges and their potential for diversification and intensification.

She mentioned an opportunity to continue the structured interaction at the level of the two governments, as well as an opportunity to update the action plan related to the Romanian-Polish Strategic Partnership.

The two also mentioned the importance of coordinated action at EU level amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as facilitating a rapid economic recovery, while promoting medium- and long-term goals.

"Referencing formats of regional co-operation, she welcomed the excellent cooperation with Poland and underlined the strategic importance of the advanced projects under the Three Seas Initiative and the Bucharest Format. The Romanian senior official also underlined the significant part played by Romania and Poland in the process of consolidating Euro-Atlantic relations and promoting complementariness between NATO and the EU," according to MAE.

