September 6 in history: 1848 - Romanian 1848 Revolution: The great popular demonstration in Bucharest

1817 - Birth of Mihail Kogalniceanu, politician, historian and writer; permanent member of the Romanian Academic Society and president of the Romanian Academy (1887-1890). He served multiple times as Romania's prime minister and foreign minister (d. June 20, 1891)

1819 - Birth of Nicolae Filimon, composer and writer; Author of 'Ciocoii vechi si noi' and known as the pioneer of the novel as a literary genre in Romanian literature (d. March 19, 1865)

1848 - Romanian 1848 Revolution: The great popular demonstration in Bucharest. The crowd burnt the Organic Regulation and the Register of the Ranks of Boyars to show support towards ideals of the Romanian revolution

1863 - Birth of Constantin Miculescu, physicist and professor, known for having calculated the mechanical equivalent of the calorie. (d. December 29, 1937)

1877 - War of Independence: The assault of Romanian troops on the Grivita 2 redoubt was rejected by Ottoman soldiers; 22 officers and 1,167 soldiers were killed or wounded

1937 - Death of poet Alexandru Calinescu (b. February 13, 1907)

1940 - King Carol II (1930-1940) transfers royal prerogatives to his son, Mihai (1940-1947)

1954 - Birth of painter, sculptor Valentin Tanase, in Iasi, one of the most prolific comics artists of Romania, mainly history and SF

1959 - Birth of actor Marius Bodochi

1993 - Visit by Primate of All England and Anglican communities worldwide, Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. George Leonard Carey

1996 - Death of composer Ion Dumitrescu (b. May 20, 1913)

1997 - Opening and consecration of 'Gherla Memorial' inside Gherla penitentiary

2006 - Death of historian Paul Cernovodeanu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (January 29, 1999) (b. February 11, 1927)

2011 - Inauguration of National Arena with the match between Romanian and French football representatives in the qualifying round of the 2012 European Championship (Group D).

AGERPRES