 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

September 6 in history: 1848 - Romanian 1848 Revolution: The great popular demonstration in Bucharest

pumn

1817 - Birth of Mihail Kogalniceanu, politician, historian and writer; permanent member of the Romanian Academic Society and president of the Romanian Academy (1887-1890). He served multiple times as Romania's prime minister and foreign minister (d. June 20, 1891)

1819 - Birth of Nicolae Filimon, composer and writer; Author of 'Ciocoii vechi si noi' and known as the pioneer of the novel as a literary genre in Romanian literature (d. March 19, 1865)

1848 - Romanian 1848 Revolution: The great popular demonstration in Bucharest. The crowd burnt the Organic Regulation and the Register of the Ranks of Boyars to show support towards ideals of the Romanian revolution

1863 - Birth of Constantin Miculescu, physicist and professor, known for having calculated the mechanical equivalent of the calorie. (d. December 29, 1937)

1877 - War of Independence: The assault of Romanian troops on the Grivita 2 redoubt was rejected by Ottoman soldiers; 22 officers and 1,167 soldiers were killed or wounded

1937 - Death of poet Alexandru Calinescu (b. February 13, 1907)

1940 - King Carol II (1930-1940) transfers royal prerogatives to his son, Mihai (1940-1947)

1954 - Birth of painter, sculptor Valentin Tanase, in Iasi, one of the most prolific comics artists of Romania, mainly history and SF

1959 - Birth of actor Marius Bodochi

1993 - Visit by Primate of All England and Anglican communities worldwide, Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. George Leonard Carey

1996 - Death of composer Ion Dumitrescu (b. May 20, 1913)

1997 - Opening and consecration of 'Gherla Memorial' inside Gherla penitentiary

2006 - Death of historian Paul Cernovodeanu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (January 29, 1999) (b. February 11, 1927)

2011 - Inauguration of National Arena with the match between Romanian and French football representatives in the qualifying round of the 2012 European Championship (Group D).

AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.