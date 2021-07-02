Seven Romanian Ambassadors, accredited by President Iohannis

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decrees regarding the accreditation of seven Romanian ambassadors, including Ovidiu Dranga, ambassador of Romania to Japan.

According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state accredited: Elena Serbanescu as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Republic of Tunisia, residing in Tunis; Ovidiu Dranga as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to Japan, residing in Tokyo; Vasile Soare as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Republic of Azerbaijan, residing in Baku.

President Iohannis also accredited: Bogdan Mazuru, already Ambassador of Romania to the Swiss Confederation, also as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Principality of Liechtenstein, residing in Bern; Theodora-Magdalena Mircea, already Romania's Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba, also as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, residing in Havana; Daniela-Mariana Sezonov-Tane, already Romania's Ambassador to the Republic of India, also as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the People's Republic of Bangladesh and the Federal Republic of Nepal, residing in New Delhi, and Radu-Gabriel Safta, Romania's current Ambassador to Australia, also as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to New Zealand, residing in Canberr, Agerpres informs..