Seventh tranche of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine arriving to Romania on Monday

The seventh vaccine tranche from Pfizer BioNTech, which consists of 163,800 doses, will arrive on Monday in Romania, by air, at the airports in Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, the National Committee for the Coordination of COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) announced on Sunday, according to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the transport to the storage centers is provided by the manufacturing company, including by land.

"The vaccines are transported in optimal conditions, in special containers, with carbonic ice and sealed foil," CNCAV pointed out.

"In the vaccination centers there will be used both doses received by Romania in the current tranche and in the previous tranches, based on the requests sent to the National Centre and regional storage centers, through the county and Bucharest public health directorates. According to the delivery calendar, the next vaccine tranche would be brought to Romania on Monday, February 8, and at this moment the official confirmation in this respect is expected from the producing company," CNCAV informed.

The release brings to mind that vaccine doses are allocated according to the delivery schedule provided by the manufacturing company.

"As the new tranches arrive to Romania, the scheduling application is updated and allows the scheduling process to continue for the current stage eligible population. In terms of dose delivery schedule, Pfizer has announced that it will increase the number of doses around February 15," CNCAV pointed out.