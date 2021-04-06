Several companies vaccinate their employees against COVID-19, with AstraZeneca, at their own expense

The employees of several companies in central-western Cluj County will be vaccinated against COVID-19, with the AstraZeneca vaccine, in four centers set up at the companies' own expense.

"Following the steps initiated by Mrs. Subprefect Irina Munteanu, to open 4 closed circuit vaccination centers and registration in the National Electronic Vaccination Register, 20,000 people will be vaccinated with AstraZeneca serum, employees of companies resident in TETAROM industrial parks and also inhabitants of Cluj County: 2 flows - De'Longhi, 2 streams - Bosch, 1 flow - Emerson, 2 flow - TETAROM 1. Vaccination centers will be set up, financially supported and with their own medical staff, by the beneficiary companies," reads an information of the Cluj Prefecture.

According to the cited source, all the resident companies in the industrial parks will be assigned to the seven vaccination flows, in direct collaboration with the Cluj County Council and with TETAROM SA.