Several hundreds of people participate in Official Animal Rights March

Several hundreds people participated on Saturday in the 3rd edition of the Official Animal Rights March, in the Victoriei Square.

"This is a march for the rights of animals, an event that takes place in other countries too, not just in Romania. For there are increasingly more people who go out in the streets for the rights of animals and who realize that, although they are different from us, they have fur and feathers and they cannot communicate with us, it doesn't mean that animals don't have rights ,and we are the ones who should defend them," said Alexandra Plesa, PR Specialists with the FREE - Freedom and Respect for Every Earthing Association stated.She said the protest also targets the law that "gives green light" to shooting bears, animal shows, hunters who practice hunting as a sport and "against all that it means abuses, suffering and exploitation of animals.""We want rights for all animals, we want them to be treated right, (...) really respected and released from the slavery we are subjecting them to," said Alexandru Marcu, a representative of the non-governmental organisation Etica si viitor, organiser of the Official Animal Rights March."We have some clear claims, which can be transposed into laws immediately. For instance, we ask for the subsidies for animal products to be eliminated, for they are very much polluting the atmosphere, on the one hand, and contribute to global warming, which means that they are products that, besides the fact that they produce suffering to other sensitive beings, they also create problems for our survival on this planet. And we want to have a planet for the next generations too," he said.The participants, among which were also the representatives of the British organisation "Paws2rescue" wear banners reading "United for Animals!," "Stop Live Exports," "Animal Farms are Destroying the Planet - Choose Vegan," "Let's Love and Respect the Animals" and chanted "Sanctuaries not Slaughterhouses," "Stop the Slaughterhouses," "Bears Have No Fault, Let Them Live!," "Without Hunters among Senators!"