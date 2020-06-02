Shopping malls, minus cinema halls, playgrounds to re-open on June 15 if COVID-19 cases decrease

The Romanian government will re-open the shopping malls on June 15 if by then the number of COVID-19 infected people will decrease, said on Tuesday Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment Virgil Popescu in a Facebook post.

"Today, me and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a meeting with members of the Romanian Real Estate Investors Association. They presented to us the problems they have faced during this period of crisis. We agreed that if the epidemiological situation shows us that the number of infected people is decreasing, we will open the malls on June 15," wrote Popescu.He added that the government is not currently considering opening cinema halls and playgrounds inside the malls."But for the time being, we are not considering June 15 as a date to re-open cinemas and playgrounds inside the malls. Relaxation measures will be taken slowly, to help revitalize the economy, for life to return to normalcy."