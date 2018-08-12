Sibiu City Hall: Romania is prepared to organise European Union Summit of 2019

Romania is prepared to organise on May 9 2019 the informal Summit of the heads of state and government, in the context of our country exercising the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, shows a press release on Monday remitted to AGERPRES by the Sibiu City Hall.

"The Summit of May 9 2019, dedicated to the future of the European Union and the future strategic agenda of the leaders for the 2019-2024 interval, will reunite 27 heads of state and government of the member states in Sibiu, 36 official delegations, 400 high-level guests, approx. 900 journalists and 100 translators," shows the release.

On Monday, in Sibiu, the Minister for European Affairs, Victor Negrescu, discussed with the representatives of the Presidential Administration, the Sibiu City Mayor, Astrid Fodor, the County Prefect, Adela Muntean, the President of the County Council, Daniela Cimpean, the official broadcaster, as well as the representatives of the institutions in charge with the protection and safety of the participants during the Summit, reads a press release.

"The agenda also included the organisational plan for the Summit that refers, among other things, to hosting the events at the headquarters of the Sibiu City Hall, the logistic infrastructure in the central squares of the city, as well as the cultural programme to be organised on the sidelines of the reunion of the heads of state and government from the European Union," says the same release.

On May 9 2019, Sibiu will be for a day the political capital of the European Union, with the heads of state and government from EU to gather for the first European Summit held after Brexit.