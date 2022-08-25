Sibiu International Airport to open six new routes on over 2.2 billion euro state aid

Sibiu International Airport will open six new routes in the next period, with state aid worth over 2.2 million euros, the contribution being over 370,000 euros per route, over a period of three years, according to a decision adopted unanimously by the county councilors on Thursday.

"The maximum budget of the state aid scheme is EUR 2,234,485.44, and the maximum contribution is EUR 372,414.24 per route for a period of three years. The state aid scheme will be valid until December 31, 2025, the date by which the Sibiu County Council and the Sibiu International Airport Autonomous Corporation will conclude financial aid contracts with the beneficiaries, based on a bid selection procedure to select the beneficiaries, until the scheme's budget is exhausted, and the subsidy can be paid until the end of 2028. The maximum number of potential beneficiaries of the scheme is six, considering the fact that the budget of the scheme was estimated taking as a reference a number of six new routes," the decision reads, told Agerpres.

Currently, the network of routes available from Sibiu International Airport directly connects the city of Sibiu with 18 destinations: Munich (flights operated by Lufthansa), Vienna (flights operated by Austrian Airlines), Stuttgart (flights operated by Blue Air), Dortmund, Frankfurt Hahn, Karlsruhe Baden-Baden, London Luton, Madrid, Memmingen, Nurnberg (flights operated by Wizz Air), Billund, Bologna, Brussels Charleroi, Corfu, Dublin, Liverpool, Milan Malpensa, Venice Treviso and Vienna (flights operated by Ryanair).

"It is estimated that a number of 2,875,000 people live in the extended catchment area of the Sibiu airport, located at a maximum of 120 minutes from the Sibiu airport, the market share that can be attracted by it is 1,311,000 inhabitants, 46% of the maximum potential," it is shown in the specialist report on the grounds of which the state aid for opening new routes at the Sibiu International Airport was granted.