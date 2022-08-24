Sibiu to host Potters' Fair, September 3-4

More than 120 artisans are expected to participate, between September 3-4, at the 56th edition of the Potters' Fair, Sibiu's longest-running cultural event, which will take place in Piata Mare (Big Square) in the centre of the city, a press release of the organisers informs on Wednesday.

"With pots, jugs, bowls, cups, tiles for the terracotta stove, bells, musical instruments, more than 120 potters and families of craftsmen will be at the Sibiu Potters' Fair. The event is a tradition for Sibiu County and the Transylvanian area, bringing together every year potters from important centres, such as Corund, Branistea, Horezu, Vadastra, Obarsa, together with ceramists who exhibit creations of modern inspiration. The diversity of decorative and utilitarian products, made of clay, the atmosphere of the fair and the meeting of the public with the potters - all are part of the successful recipe of this sale exhibition. Moreover, each edition of the event brings to the fore demonstrations of craft at the potter's wheel, as well as pottery workshops, so visitors can watch the potters as they work or try themselves to shape the clay and decorate the pots and jugs," the quoted source shows, told Agerpres.

The Potters' Fair will be open to visitors between 8:00 and 22:00.

The 2022 edition of the Potters' Fair is organised by the Sibiu County Council, the County Centre for the Conservation and Promotion of Traditional Culture "Cindrelul-Junii" Sibiu, in partnership with the ASTRA National Museum Complex. This action is financed by the Sibiu County Council and co-financed by the Sibiu City Hall.