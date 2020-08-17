 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Simona Halep announces she won't attend US Open

Instagram
Simona Halep

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, #2 in the world, announced on Monday on Twitter that she will not attend the US Open tournament due to the health risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After analyzing all the factors and taking into account the exceptional circumstances we are facing, we have decided I won't go to New York to play in the US Open. I always said I'll place health first, and that is why I prefer to remain and train in Europe. I know the US tennis federation and the WTA have worked a lot to organize the tour safely and I wish success to all participants!" Simona Halep wrote on Twitter, a day after her win in the tournament in Prague.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.