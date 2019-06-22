Romania succeeds sensational victory against England, 4-2, at European Under-21 Championship

Romania's Under-21 team succeeded a sensational victory against England, with a score of 4-2 (0-0) on Friday on the "Dino Manuzzi" Stadium in Cesena, in Group C of the European Under-21 Championship in Italy and San Marino.

Romania managed to score four goals against the powerful team of England in the last 15 minutes of the match, thus managing to win an extremely precious victory in the fight for qualifying for the semis of the competition.

The Romanian nationals managed, for the second consecutive match, to score four times, after 4-1 with Croatia, and England, defeated by France 2-1 in its first match, is eliminated.

The last matches of the Group will be played on Monday, namely France-Romania ("Dino Manuzzi" Stadium-Cesena, 22:00hrs) and Croatia -England (San Marino Stadium - Serravalle, 22:00hrs).

The winners of the three groups and the best runner-up will qualify for the semifinals. The top four ranked teams will qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games.

England - Romania 2-4 (0-0)

Goal scorers: Demarai Gray (79), Tammy Abraham (87), namely George Puscas (76 - penalty), Ianis Hagi (85) and Florinel Coman (89, 90 + 3).

"Dino Manuzzi" Stadium, Cesena

European Under-21 Championship - Group C

The teams:

England: Dean Henderson - 3. Jay Dasilva (23. Tammy Abraham, 77), 4. Jake Clarke-Salter (Captain), 12. Jonjoe Kenny, 5. Fikayo Tomori - 6. Kieran Dowell, 17. Harvey Barnes (11. Ryan Sessegnon, 46; 10. Phil Foden, 57), 7. Demarai Gray - 18. Mason Mount, 19. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 8. James Maddison. Coach: Aidy Boothroyd.

Unused substitutes: 13. Angus Gunn, 22. Freddie Woodman - 2. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 9. Dominic Solanke, 14. Lloyd Kelly, 15. Ezri Konsa, 20. Morgan Gibbs-White, 21. Reiss Nelson.

Romania: 1. Ionut Andrei Radu (Captain) - 6. Cristian Manea, 5. Ionut Nedelcearu, 4. Alexandru Pascanu, 3. Florin Bogdan Stefan - 21. Tudor Baluta, 17. Alexandru Cicaldau - 8. Dennis Man (14. Vlad Dragomir, 74), 10. Ianis Hagi (16. Dragos Nedelcu, 87), 19. Andrei Ivan (7. Florinel Coman, 63) - 9. George Puscas. Coach: Matei Mirel Radoi.

Unused substitutes: 12. Catalin Cabuz, 23. Andrei Daniel Vlad - 2. Radu Boboc, 11. Adrian Petre, 13. Grigore Ricardo, 15. Virgil Ghita, 18. Adrian Rus, 20. Andrei Ciobanu, 22. Darius Olaru.

Referee: Andreas Ekberg; assistant referees: Mehmet Culum, Stefan Hallberg (all from Sweden) ; 4th official: Orel Grinfeld (Israel); video referee: Joao Pinheiro; assistant video referee: Luis Godinho (both from Portugal)

UEFA delegate: Virgar Hvidbro (Faroe Islands), UEFA observer for referees: Herbert Fandel (Germany)

Yellow cards: Baluta (47), Puscas (77), Tomori (90), Coman (90+4).