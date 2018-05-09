stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Simona Halep qualifies for quarterfinals of WTA tournament in Madrid

Guliver/GettyImages
Simona Halep

The world leader in women tennis, Romanian player Simona Halep, on Wednesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the WTA tournament in Madrid, equipped with total prizes worth 6,685,828 euros, after defeating Kristyna Pliskova (the Czech Republic), 6-1, 6-4.


Halep (26 of age) won the match against Pliskova (26, WTA's 94) in 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Kristyna Pliskova also lost to Simona Halep in their first meetings last year, in the first round of the Madrid tournament, 6-1, 6-2, and in the second round of the Indian Wells tournament, 6-4, 6-4.

Halep won a cheque worth 149,390 euros and 215 WTA points, following next to meet Kristyna's sister, Karolina Pliskova (26, WTA's 6), if the latter defeats first American Sloane Stephens (25, WTA's 9).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

×