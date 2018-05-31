Simona Halep qualifies for third round at Roland Garros

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number one, qualified on Thursday for the third round at Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam event of the year, after defeating American player Taylor Townsend, 6-3, 6-1.
