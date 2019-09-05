Simona-Maya Teodoroiu appointed government agent before the ECHR

Simona-Maya Teodoroiu was appointed on Thursday, by decision of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, as government agent before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Having regard to the proposal made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, (...) the Prime Minister issues the following decision: from the date of this decision's coming into force, Simona-Maya Teodoroiu is appointed as Secretary of State, government agent before the European Court of Human Rights, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," stipulates the decision released on Thursday in the Official Journal.

Simona-Maya Teodoroiu previously served as constitutional judge and Secretary of State at the Justice Ministry