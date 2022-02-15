Simplified solutions for suppliers' invoices settlement, presented at Reunion of interministerial energy committee

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca took part on Tuesday in the reunion of the interministerial committee in the area of energy in order to analyze a set of measures that will contribute to protecting the population and the economy from the effects of electricity and natural gas price increase, context in which a solution was presented for simplifying discount procedures for suppliers' bills, which will come into effect after being published in the Official Gazette.

According to a press release sent by the Government, during the same reunion, at the request of participants, in order to identify the most suitable durable solutions, which will ensure the sustainability of protection measures of household consumers, but also the business environment against the waves of price hikes, the process of collecting proposals from social dialogue partners and responsible authorities will continue, and discussions for solutions will be resumed next week, Agerpres.ro informs.

The source specifies that during the first part of the meeting, participants presented proposals forwarded to members and permanent guests of the Committee, where information was updated regarding the measures proposed and applied by the Government.

"In this sense, the Ministry of Labor, along with the Ministries of Economy and Finance, in a joint effort, presented the new settlement mechanism for suppliers' bills. In this sense, suppliers will be able to pick up their discounted sums much more easily, and payments can be made immediately. The order will be published tonight in the Official Gazette, and this is part of the set of sustainable measures fine-tuned by the Romanian Government, set which follows both the consumers's protection and the support of the energy suppliers in Romania," the press release shows.