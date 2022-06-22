Six Romanian localities compete for Best Tourism Villages contest organised by UNWTO

Six localities in Romania have registered in the competition Best Tourism Villages, an initiative of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), dedicated to the recognition of villages that are remarkable examples of rural tourist destinations, informs the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT), in a press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

Ciocanesti (northeastern Suceava county), Costesti (southern Valcea county), Eibenthal (southwestern Mehedinti county), Rasinari, Rau Sadului and Biertan (all from central Sibiu county) are on the list."Romania is very well positioned internationally, from the point of view of rural tourism, respectively of agri-tourism! Our traditions, folk music, as well as different gastronomic and living customs are defining elements for a truly authentic holiday experience. Therefore, I am confident that the localities enrolled in the Best Tourism Villages competition, organized by the United Nations World Tourism Organization, will enjoy success!" said Constantin-Daniel Cadariu, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism.According to the ministry, in the first phase of the competition, the applications were evaluated by the MAT specialists, based on the information sent by the applicants.Thus, the eligibility and selection criteria were taken into account, according to the guidance provided by UNWTO, as well as the photos and videos presenting the destinations, attached to the registrations. Subsequently, field checks were started, in order to establish the conformity of the transmitted data, and at the end of the process, a score will be established for each village that entered the competition.The competition regulation stipulates that the first three villages that have accumulated the highest scores are Romania's proposals for the competition run by UNWTO, worldwide."Further, those that will be designated Best Tourism Villages will become members of a network that facilitates the exchange of information, experience and best practices. The network also includes experts, public and private partners in the field of promoting tourism for rural development. The rural destinations included in the network can be considered case studies in the UNWTO policy documents and mentioned/promoted in recommendations and at events for rural development and tourism. The villages developed from a tourist point of view, but which did not fully meet the criteria to be designated Best Tourism Villages, will be included in the Upgrade Program, through which they will benefit from support from UNWTO and partners for the improvement of the fields of activity, according to the results of the evaluation. We mention that all the six villages registered in the contest, with the purpose of promoting them, will be an integral part of a cultural tourist route, developed at national level by MAT," the press release specifies.June 28, 2022 is the deadline for submitting proposals from Romania to the UNWTO.AGERPRES