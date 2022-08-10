Six Romanian tennis players qualify for round of 16 of ITF tournament in Brasov

Six Romanian tennis players, Cristina Dinu, Ilona Georgiana Ghioroaie, Andreea Amalia Rosca, Oana Georgeta Simion, Stefania Bojica and Eva Maria Ionescu, qualified, on Wednesday, for the round of 16 of the ITF tournament in Brasov, endowed with total prizes of 25,000 US dollars.

The victory of young Eva Maria Ionescu (15 years old), silver medalist (mixed doubles) and bronze (singles) at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Banska Bystrica is worth noting.

After getting past Serbian Fatma Idrizovic in the first round, 6-3, 6-4, Ionescu will face top seed Cristina Dinu in the round of 16, Agerpres.

As many as eight Romanians are qualified for the round of 16, the other two being Georgia Andreea Craciun and Miriam Bianca Bulgaru.