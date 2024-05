Six Romanian tennis players qualified on Tuesday for the round of 16 of the ITF tournament in Bucharest, organized by CS North Tennis, with total prizes of 15,000 dollars.

These are: Filip Jianu (1) and Nicholas David Ionel, Ioan Alexandru Chirita, Sebastian Gima, Dan Alexandru Tomescu and Gabi Adrian Boitan.

Jianu will face Chirita in the round of 16, so Romania will definitely have a representative in the quarterfinals.