Slightly over 3,000 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours; most - with dose 3

A total of 3,052 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 461 are the first dose, 1,002 - the second dose and 1,589 - the third dose, the National Coordinating Committee of the Activities regarding the Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informed on Tuesday.

Of the total number of doses administered, 89 were Pfizer Pediatric, for children aged 5 to 11 years (9 - dose I and 80 - dose II).

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 16,725,732 doses of vaccine have been administered to 8,114,415 people, 8,076,153 receiving the full schedule and 2,542,833 being immunized with the third dose, Agerpres.ro informs.

No side effects were reported in the last 24 hours.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,996 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 2,208 local and 17,788 general.