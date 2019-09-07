Slovak Ambassador: We thank Romanian soldiers who fought for the liberation of Czechoslovakia

Ambassador Karol Mistrik on Friday evening, at the opening of the Slovak Culture Days, evoked the sacrifice of Romanian soldiers who fought alongside the other armies for the liberation of Czechoslovakia, saying that his people would always thank them and commemorate them every time.

"We are celebrating the Constitution Day, which was first introduced 27 years ago. It was a decisive step for our Slovak people. Of course, the Constitution has undergone many changes and improvements and confirmed that it is the basic law of the Slovak state. It is a moment to show that the Slovak state is formed and self-standing. The Revolution of August 29 to liberate the state from the Fascist yoke was commemorated on August 29. We thank the 240,000 Romanian soldiers who fought alongside the other armies for the liberation of Czechoslovakia. Ten thousand of them gave their lives for our freedom. The Slovak people will always be grateful for their sacrifice and will commemorate them every time," said the Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Romania.The diplomat reviewed the Romania-Slovakia bilateral cooperation, based on traditional relations at the highest level, political included. He recalled the visit of the prime minister on September 11, the participation of the President of Slovakia in the Summit organized in Romania, the visit that the Prime Minister Viorica Dancila is going to pay to Slovakia, the relations between the two Parliaments.Ambassador Karol Mistrik emphasized the good economic relations between the two countries, pointing out the value of 3.11 billion euro economic exchanges and the 600 Slovak companies operating in Romania."I thank the Romanian Government and all the factors that support and help the Slovak community to maintain its identity. It is important to keep the roots that give us the power to exist. I wish you much success, much enthusiasm and to have everything you need for a prosperous work," said the Slovak Ambassador.The president of the Democratic Union of Slovaks and Czechs in Romania, Adrian Merka, along with the honorary consul general of the Slovak Republic, Miroslav Iabloncsik, mayor Ilie Bolojan, deputy mayor Mircea Malan, the mayors of Sinteu and Alesd, higher education professors, parliament members, politicians, clergy representatives participated in the festivity dedicated to the National Day of Slovakia.On September 7 and 8, the fortress of Oradea is hosting a new edition of the Slovak Culture Days. In addition to the Slovak song and dance program in Bihor and Salaj, two cooking competitions will be organized, the national stage, one for Slovakian dumplings with cheese - brindzove halusky - and one for potato pies - tocne.Invited to the festival is Slovakian band Čardá? z Abova, which will present a program of folk songs and dances on Saturday.The cultural event is organized in partnership with Oradea City Hall, Visit Oradea and the Oradea City Museum.