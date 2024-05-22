SMEs council closely monitoring dynamics of companies

The dynamics of commercial companies, namely the difference between the number of registered companies and the number of suspended, struck off or closed companies, could drop this year to 20,000, from 22,000 last year, the president of the National Council of SMEs in Romania (CNIPMMR), Florin Jianu, told a specialist event on Wednesday.

"We look very carefully at the dynamics of the number of companies, at the way new people enter the economy and others leave, and at this difference. The difference is not very big. I noticed that we have 150,000 to 160,000 companies registering every year, but 120,000 to 130,000 closing. Now, this rate, if we look at the statistics, three years ago we had a growth rate, the difference between the number of companies registered and the number of companies suspended, struck off or closed, of 36,000, two years ago 26,000, last year 22,000. This year my bet and ours is that we will not go over 20,000, given the changes to the tax code and the fact that people do not really know how to get a foothold in the economy at the moment. And it is up to all of us to change this kind of approach and the tools we make available to the business environment," said Jianu, at the debate "Sustainable Development between trend and necessity," an event organised by the European Employers' Federation of Businesswomen (PEFA).

He mentioned that the CNIPMMR launched the "Romanian Entrepreneurship Index," which uses 15 macroeconomic indicators and a business environment perception analysis.

"At the moment, the Romanian entrepreneurship score is 49. We are at the limit of what is meant by moderate entrepreneurship, just one point away from what is meant by emerging entrepreneurship, with prospects towards what we want - namely a solid entrepreneurship in Romania," stressed the head of CNIPMMR.

According to him, the Romanian Entrepreneurship Index is an initiative of the CNIPMMR and will be transposed at European level.

AGERPRES National News Agency was a media partner of the event.