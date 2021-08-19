SMURD 2 emergency response improvement cross-border project launched in presence of Romanian, Moldovan officials

Under a EU-funded cross-border project for the improvement of the training and response capacity of professional emergency services, the Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service (SMURD) included, the safety and protection of the population in the region of Moldova and the Republic of Moldova will increase.

The SMURD 2 cross-border project launched on Thursday at the Iasi Palace of Culture is carried out with European funds worth 10 million euros.

The project's opening conference took place in Iasi in the presence of the head of the Emergency Department Raed Arafat, the head of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU), Major General Dan Paul Iamandi, Secretary of State with the Moldovan Interior Ministry Alexandru Oprea, Secretary of State with the Moldovan Health Ministry Zinaida Bezverhni, representatives of local and county authorities, Metropolitan Teofan of Moldova and Bucovina, representatives of the Roman Catholic Diocese, Agerpres informs.

The project is aimed at increasing the safety and protection of the population by improving the training and intervention capacity of professional emergency services, SMURD included, in the cross-border area.

"The project strengthens our already existing cooperation. My colleagues are already contemplating a project that strengthens cross-border cooperation, particularly in situations such as a pandemic, a major earthquake or something of the like. It is clear that such emergencies know no borders and it is clear that we need to take action together, to work together. This requires more clear working procedures between the two sides," said Secretary of State Raed Arafat.

SMURD regional coordinator, Professor Diana Cimpoesu, explained that the project covers the area on the border between Romania and the Republic of Moldova and will see the setting up of a training ground for the special training of emergency personnel; seven landing platforms for air interventions, of which three in Romania and four in the Republic of Moldova; two new SMURD points in the Republic of Moldova; two Emergency Reception Units in the Republic of Moldova; a set of common emergency response procedures; increased operational capacity in the Republic of Moldova through the acquisition of 14 special vehicles for SMURD missions.

"Through the SMURD 2 project we acknowledge our achievements and also prove continuity. Also, the diversification of the project partners implies some time specific challenges, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic situation. We carry out this project through permanent dialogue, creativity, mutual trust and flexibility. It's also a good opportunity to perform certain evaluations," said Secretary of State with the Moldovan Interior Ministry Alexandru Oprea.

The 10 million euro project running between July 28, 2019 - December 27, 2022 receives 6.42 million euros in non-reimbursable financing through the European Neighborhood Instrument (ENI).

"We are also extremely pleased at the inclusion of the health system in the SMURD 2 project and that we now have a chance for a sound development of the emergency medical system. Leaving all bureaucratic procedures aside, there are people out there who are saved thanks to this cooperation. We hope to have many other projects implemented, and that SMURD 3, SMURD 4 and, why not, SMURD 10 will follow," said Zinaida Bezverhni, Secretary of State with the Moldovan Health Ministry.