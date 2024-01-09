Snow and blizzard disrupt traffic on national roads, but also rail, in the area of Moldavia

Gale-force winds and snow storms closed national roads in the eastern area of Moldavia, more precisely the counties of Iasi, Botosani, Vaslui, Neamt, Bacau, Galati, Braila, the Regional Directorate of Roads and Bridges Iasi informs.

Moreover, heavy snowfall and blizzard have generated accidental interruption of rail traffic in Marasesti station and difficulty in movement in the switch area, and three trains were stopped, while several others are facing delays in southeastern area of Galati and northeastern Iasi, according to a CFR Travelers information posted Monday evening on the company's website.

A bus registered in the Republic of Moldova skidded on Monday evening in the area of Valea Grecului, Duda-Epureni commune, due to unfavorable weather conditions. According to authorities, the bus was not carrying passengers, only the two drivers were in it. No casualties or traffic jams were reported as a result of this incident.

The red intervention plan was activated on Monday evening after a minibus with nine people overturned off the road, at the exit from Adjudu Vechi to Homocea, the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) Vrancea informed. In the minibus heading to the Republic of Moldova traveled a family consisting of two adults and seven children aged between one and a half and 14 years, citizens of the Republic of Moldova.

Nine localities in southeastern Braila County are without electricity due to bad weather, Braila being under a Code Orange and Yellow Code warning on Monday for wind intensification, ice, moderate snowfall and blizzard.

A 62-year-old man was transported to hospital after the bus he was driving and carrying six other people went off the road and overturned in the rainwater ditch on the edge of a national road, in the area of Uzunu, southern Giurgiu County.