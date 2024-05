The snow cover is 22 centimetres at the weather station at Balea Lake, at an altitude of over 2,000 metres in the Fagaras Mountains, according to the snow report sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

Balea Lac can only be accessed by cable car. The Transfagarasan (DN 7C) is closed to traffic in Sibiu county, between Balea Waterfall and Balea Lake.

The snow layer is 28 centimetres at Omu Peak station in the Bucegi Massif, according to meteorologists.