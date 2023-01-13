Social Democratic Party's head Ciolacu: We have to reduce taxation of labor and increase taxation of capital

Social Democratic Party (PSD) president, Marcel Ciolacu, said on Friday that labor taxation must be reduced and capital taxation must be increased in order to return to "social equity", told Agerpres.

"Social equity is our aim to do and not the aim of the Right. This does not mean that we come with higher taxes, this means that we will have to reduce the taxation of labor and we will have to increase the taxation of capital. We will have to explain these things very clearly and let's create the levers that lead to narrowing the discrepancy between the poor and the rich. If we continue without a socially fair policy, at some point we will return to a social crisis. (...) These are not extra taxes, it is social equity that we need to establish and explain very well to Romanians. If we, the Social Democratic Party and the largest party in Romania, do not do this, no one else will," said Ciolacu.

He said that massive investments are needed, and agricultural producers and construction companies must be helped with state aid schemes.

"It is necessary to recognize that we need massive investments, having in the two years of rightist government the largest trade deficit in food products, with Romania being one of the largest agricultural producers. We must come up with state aid schemes for producers to increase their capacities so that we no longer have to import so much. We need to come for the construction companies with aid schemes to produce their construction materials in Romania, half of the construction materials used at the moment, from highways to the repairs of nurseries or kindergartens, they are imported. We must help the Romanian capital," Ciolacu said.