Social Democratic Youth calling on Gov't and President Iohannis to present new school year outline

The Social Democratic Youth Organization (TSD) this Monday called on the government and on President Klaus Iohannis to urgently present the teaching and learning conditions for the 2020 - 2021 school year in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Social Democratic Youth Organization is calling on the Orban Government and on President Iohannis to urgently present the conditions under which the 2020-2021 school year will unfold in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. The absence of a clear decision less than a month and a half before the start date of the school year shows the government's attitude of scorn towards the parents, pupils and teachers. The inability of the Executive to take a decision in this regard creates a state of confusion and concern in the entire Romanian education system," TSD said in a release.

The TSD members point to the total contradiction "between the Orban Government's wobbling and the 'Educated Romania' program that President Iohannis so pompously promised during the election campaign".

"It's incredible that the government accuses the Social Democratic Party - PSD for requesting an outline of the new school year. This uncertainty has driven parents, students and teachers to exasperation. Instead of getting all cranky at PSD, Prime Minister Orban should better look at how the other European states have proceeded and take a clear decision as urgently as possible," said TSD Chairman Bogdan Cojocaru.

According to the cited source, it is very likely that certain hygiene and health safety measures in schools will require a substantial logistical effort on the part of local authorities, and the government's delaying a clear decision could hamper the implementation of these measures until the beginning of the new school year.

TSD also draws the Prime Minister Orban's attention to the fact that all other European countries have already taken concrete steps to resume courses and are making intense preparations to adapt the educational spaces so as to keep students and teachers safe.