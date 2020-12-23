Social-democrats' Ciolacu: PSD won't vote the Citu gov't, a still-born government

The PSD (Social Democratic Party) will not vote for the Citu government, which "is already still born", the Social-democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu said in the Parliament's plenary meeting on Wednesday.

He told the leader of the PNL (National Liberal Party, which proposed the PM, ed. n.), Ludovic Orban, that he had lost the general election and that the Romanians "sent the liberals home" because they "put the health, life, jobs and education of children at risk".

"But you didn't get it. Instead of going home, you shook hands under the table in your chase for the bone. (...) You've got a stooge premier not to mess up your plans. Nothing for the Romanians, everything for you. You came to Parliament with three lists of interests, not a Government to solve the health crisis and the economic crisis. You have no solution in the programme of government, no measure for the life of Romanians, no reform. You've just come to rob as much as you can. This government is already born dead. You know that you will leave very quickly and hence your desperation to put yourself on the positions in the dead of night. The PSD will never vote for such a Government. You are a national disgrace," Ciolacu said.

AGERPRES