Sodexo Romania takes over 7card, becomes largest provider of corporate subscriptions in recreative activities

The full package of shares of 7card was taken over, this month, by Sodexo Romania in a transaction started in 2016, the representatives of the two companies announced in a press conference held on Monday.

"The transaction we successfully completed this month consolidates the market for extra-salary benefits and allows us to offer companies in Romania even more support in the implementation of their programs for employee retention. The 7card integration between our services, an operation made naturally in the last three years, diversifies Sodexo Romania's offer for improving the quality of daily life of employees and the performance of companies," said Sven Marinus, CEO of Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services Romania.In his turn, Andrei Cretu, co-founder of 7card, mentioned that after the completion of the takeover by Sodexo Romania, "things are evolving to a level that we did not anticipate when establishing Benefit Seven"."We remain alongside 7card and are developing the brand alongside Sodexo. We are pleased to see that in seven years we have grown so much and we have reached over 40,000 active subscribers. We like to believe that we have convinced employees that sport is a beneficial thing and, at the same time, we convinced companies that an employee with benefits has a much higher retention rate. With an extension of 70pct of the total sports halls in Romania, in August 2019, the 7card network is the largest in Romania, and the subscription, one of the most valuable extra-salary benefits. After completing the takeover by Sodexo Romania, things evolve to a level that we did not anticipate at the time of setting up the Benefit Seven company, but, naturally, it is one that we enjoy very much," said Cretu.The Benefit Seven company, which registered a turnover of 7 million euros last year, was founded in 2011 by Andrei Cretu, Iulian Circiumaru and Catalin Ivascu, who introduced in Romania the concept of single subscriptions with access at the same time to more gyms and wellness facilities. Currently, 7card subscribers have access to a network of over 650 sports centers, about 70pct of all sports and relaxation centers in Romania.