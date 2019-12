Solemn session/Iohannis: Justice must establish truth about Revolution; hold guilty accountable

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday that the state has "delayed for far too long" the discovery of the truth about the Revolution in 1989 and emphasized that justice must hold those guilty accountable.

