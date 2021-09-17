Some 400 troops from Romania, Portugal and Poland - at 'Green Scorpions' exercise

Approximately 400 troops from Romania, Portugal and Poland, with over 65 technical means, will participate in the "Green Scorpions" 21.3 exercise, which will take place between September 20 and October 1, at "Getica" National Joint Training Center in Cincu locality, Brasov county.

The objective of the exercise is joint training, increasing the level of interoperability between NATO member states and establishing common techniques, tactics and procedures to ensure the necessary conditions for carrying out missions. The command is provided by the 22nd "Romanati" Infantry Battalion, with the participation of the troops from a Portuguese detachment and of the Polish contingent affiliated to the 26th "Neagoe Basarab" Infantry Battalion, according to the Ministry of National Defence.

According to the quoted source, the personnel and technical convoys will move, starting with Saturday, on the road communication routes, from the headquarters of the military units participating in the "Getica" drill.Between September 3 and December 3, 2021, a company-level structure in Portugal, consisting of approximately 100 servicemen, participates, within the NATO tFP (tailored Forward Presence) initiative, in training activities organized and led by the 22nd "Romanati" Infantry Battalion of the Southeast Multinational Brigade.